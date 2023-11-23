Financial Approvals for New Wind and Solar Farms Stalled in Australia

Financial approvals for new wind and solar farms have all but stalled, putting at risk the decarbonisation of the power grid. The Australian government has announced a new policy to support the transition away from fossil fuels, expanding the capacity investment scheme to include 23GW for new wind and solar farms and 9GW for storage. This plan is expected to unlock significant new investment in renewable energy projects across Australia.





