Final pictures of Perry, days before death

Earlier this week, the actor was seen having dinner in Los Angeles, California.star was out with a friend while enjoying a meal at the restaurant which is known for its famous hamburgers.

Perry wore a very casual outfit during his outing, as he was spotted wearing a blue T-shirt with a pair of black joggers and white sneakers without any laces.He also wore a pair of sunglasses while holding a large cup of soft drink that appeared to be left over from his meal.

His unstyled hair was blowing in the wind, and his face was covered in a short salt-and-pepper beard.Sources in law enforcement said the actor was found in the jacuzzi at a home in the Los Angeles area.Sources also reported that there were no drugs found at the scene, and foul play is not suspected at this time. headtopics.com

The outlet revealed Perry came home after a two-hour game of pickleball, as he sent his assistant out on an errand shortly thereafter. Perry was best known for his role as Chandler on the beloved sitcom, which also starred Matt LeBlanc (left) and David Schwimmer (right). Picture: NBC

The assistant is said to have returned about two hours later, where he discovered Perry unresponsive and reached out to emergency services.In the caption, the television star said: “Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman.”, the actor shared shocking details about his life and past issues.In 2018, when he was 49 years old, he suffered a gastrointestinal perforation as a result of his extreme opiate usage. headtopics.com

