Final hours of alleged St Andrew’s killer caught on CCTV

The final hours of alleged killer Paul Thijssen’s life were spent sitting in a car on a Vaucluse street, CCTV footage shows. His final contact with the world was a call to triple 0, alerting them to a body at St Andrews Cathedral School, before he disappears.
He returns to the car, drives around the corner, and sits there, in his car. He calls triple zero just before midnight, telling them there’s a body at St Andrew’s. The security vision emerged as the principal of St Andrew’s, Julie McGonigle, vowed the horrors of evil would not define the community and paid tribute to the adored sports assistant. The body of Thijssen – a fellow coach she dated briefly – was recovered off sea cliffs in Sydney’s east.
James, a student at the University of Technology Sydney and a part-time dance and water polo coach, had been working with students at St Andrew’s – a high-rise Anglican school next to Sydney’s Town Hall – on Wednesday afternoon.CCTV footage showed James entering the bathrooms next to the gym with Paul Thijssen – with whom she’d split a few days earlier after a brief relationship – at about 7pm, police sources confirmed on the condition of anonymity. headtopics.com
At around midnight, Thijssen called triple 0, alerting police to a body at the school. Emergency services found James dead, having suffered horrific wounds to her head. The school was closed for two days.
Thijssen’s call alerted police to his location. The manhunt for Thijssen along the South Head cliffs ended on Friday at Vaucluse, when a body was retrieved from the water just after midday. It has not been formally identified.A jet-ski patrols Diamond Bay near where the body was found on Friday.St Andrew’s principal Julie McGonigle described James as much-loved. headtopics.com