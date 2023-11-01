Fighting between Myanmar's junta and ethnic rebel groups near shared border with China displaces thousands

Since Friday, the junta also has been battling an alliance of ethnic rebel groups across the neighbouring north-eastern Shan state. The offensive, called "Operation 1027", was launched by the "Three Brotherhood Alliance", made up of the Arakan Army, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army and the Ta'ang National Liberation Army.

In a joint statement, the groups said the operation was driven by the "collective desire to safeguard the lives of civilians, assert our right to self-defence, maintain control over our territory and respond resolutely to ongoing artillery attacks and air strikes"

On Tuesday, China's minister for public security met with junta chief Min Aung Hlaing for a second day of talks with top junta officials about the clashes, according to Myanmar state media. On Wednesday, the groups said they were in "complete control" of Chinshwehaw town on the China border, and Hsenwi, which sits on the road to the China border.At least 29 killed in strike in Myanmar camp for displaced people

