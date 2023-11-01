Fifteen Israeli soldiers killed as fighting intensifies in Gaza

As the names of the dead soldiers were announced on Wednesday, after families had been informed, Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, vowed to press on with the ground offensive in. “We are in a difficult war. It will also be a long war. We have important achievements, but also painful losses,” Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office on Wednesday evening.
The conflict in Gaza follows the killing by Hamas of 1,400 Israelis and other nationals in a surprise attack on southern Israel on 7 October, with the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza saying 8,796 people have been killed, two-thirds of them women and children.
Another of those confirmed dead, according to reports in the Israeli media, was Sgt Adi Danan, a 20-year-old platoon commander. “Before he left for the battalion, he hugged me tightly. When we separated he said ‘I love you, I’ll be back’ and he didn’t come back,” said his twin sister, Linoy.
As Israel’s major ground operation was launched against Hamas in Gaza over the weekend, Israel’s political and military leaders – including Netnayhau – told the Israeli public to expect a “long and difficult” conflict.
