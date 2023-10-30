FIFA bans Luis Rubiales for three years for World Cup final kiss, misconduct

FIFA banned ousted former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from the sport for three years on Monday for misconduct at the Women’s World Cup final where he forcibly kissed a player on the lips at the trophy ceremony.

FIFA did not publish details of the verdict reached by its disciplinary committee judges, who had investigated charges relating to “basic rules of decent conduct” and “behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute.”

Spanish soccer boss Luis Rubiales kissing Jennifer Hermoso during the trophy ceremony at the Women’s World Cup final.Rubiales kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain’s 1-0 victory over England on August 20 in Sydney, Australia. headtopics.com

Minutes earlier, Rubiales grabbed his crotch as a victory gesture in the exclusive section of seats with Queen Letizia of Spain and 16-year-old Princess Sofía standing nearby.Rubiales resigned from his jobs in soccer in September after weeks of defiance that increased pressure on him from the Spanish government and national team players.

Rubiales can request the verdict within 10 days and then file an appeal to FIFA, soccer’s world body said.

