‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ and ‘Succession’ star crashes truck into LA pizza shop

In photos, a Rivian pickup truck allegedly owned by the actor can be seen partially lodged in what appeared to be a restroom of the building. While the Los Angeles Police Department didn’t mention Ruck by name, officials told Page Six that four vehicles were involved in the collision.

We’re also told there were no major injuries, although a 25-year-old man and a 40-year-old female reported experiencing pain following the crash. No pedestrians were involved in the accident, and the actor isn’t suspected of being under the influence, according to TMZ.

The “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” star, 67, was spotted on his cell phone near the crash site while bystanders checked out the damage, per a video posted to TikTok. He appeared to be uninjured. On Wednesday, photos obtained by TMZ revealed the truck had been removed from the premises and the building had been boarded up.

'Succession' star Alan Ruck has crashed his truck into the side of a Los Angeles pizza shop. Picture: Getty ImagesRuck is best known for his roles as Connor Roy in HBO’s “Succession” and as Cameron Frye in the hit 1986 film “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

Ironically, his character notoriously crashes his dad’s 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder in the iconic movie. The epic scene showed the cherry red car — which Ruck later confirmed was a “kit car” — completely totaled.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOXSPORTSAUS: Derby Day Kicks Off Flemington Spring CarnivalDerby Day marks the start of the four-day Flemington Spring Carnival, featuring the Victoria Derby and other Group 1 races. The day also includes the $10m Golden Eagle at Rosehill Racecourse.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 615The White House responds to House Republican plans for Israel and Ukraine funding; Vladimir Putin blames Ukraine for the Dagestan antisemitic riot

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Debate Erupts Over Four-Day Work Week ConceptA conversation between a Gen Zer and a Baby Boomer CEO about the four-day work week has sparked a heated debate about work culture and productivity.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Pan American games and a Halloween spider in Sydney: photos of the dayThe Guardian’s picture editors select photographs from around the world

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: Why Matildas won’t take their foot off the gas against minnows Chinese TaipeiAustralia are still in the dark over the identity of their opponents in the Olympic qualifying third-phase play-offs. They do know that a bagful of goals against Chinese Taipei certainly won’t do them any harm.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

SMH: Why Matildas won’t take their foot off the gas against minnows Chinese TaipeiAustralia are still in the dark over the identity of their opponents in the Olympic qualifying third-phase play-offs. They do know that a bagful of goals against Chinese Taipei certainly won’t do them any harm.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕