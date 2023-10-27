Feral horses to be shot from the air at Kosciuszko national park as entire ecosystem ‘under threat’

Feral horses at the Kosciuszko national park are to be culled from the air amid concerns of their impact on the native ecosystem.Feral horses at the Kosciuszko national park are to be culled from the air amid concerns of their impact on the native ecosystem.

“There are simply too many wild horses in Kosciuszko national park. Threatened native species are in danger of extinction and the entire ecosystem is under threat. We must take action,” she said.“I want to make sure our national parks staff have all the options they need to reach the population target and protect this precious alpine environment.”

But she said effective management of horse populations had been paused for too many years and the park has suffered. “I can’t stand by and say the status quo is adequate, because the harm and damage that’s happening to that park is too great,” she said.into the damage thousands of feral horses were causing in the Australian Alps found horses posed an extinction risk to native species, including the critically endangered stocky galaxias fish and the southern corroboree frog. headtopics.com

The NSW government had already announced in August it proposed to update the plan to allow for aerial shooting after routine surveys found other control measures were not sufficient to meet the legislated requirement to reduce the number of horses in the park to 3,000 by 2027.

The government’s decision follows years of often toxic debate about how to manage the invasive species.Aerial shooting will resume with a preliminary program this year that will be used to refine procedures and ensure correct processes are being adhered to.Our Australian afternoon update breaks down the key stories of the day, telling you what’s happening and why it mattersThe federal environment and water minister, Tanya Plibersek, said she strongly welcomed the announcement. headtopics.com

