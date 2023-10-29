Female athletes boycott Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament over trans competitors

Former NBA champion Andrew Bogut has voiced his support for the female athletes who abandoned their Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament after being forced to compete with transgender women.

The decision to include trans athletes was ultimately reversed just 21 hours after the women’s boycott. “There are males playing in female leagues all around Australia, all around junior sports, all around the world,” Mr Bogut told Sky News host Paul Murray.

He urged women and girls involved in sports to “boycott” tournaments if they are forced to compete with transgender women.“These organisers make money from fees and running events – if you can hurt that bottom line, they’re going to change the rules.” headtopics.com