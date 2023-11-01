‘Feels real’: Bolter opens up on ‘surreal’ surge amid AFL draft’s big 19th club ‘risk’

“It‘s been a bit different in the last month or two with a bit more pressure, but in saying that I’m just so grateful for it. It’s just been a really fun year to be honest.”Leake had a slow start to the year after a battle with glandular fever left the 18-year-old “a little bit rusty”.
“I was playing a little bit quiet down back and we needed a spark up forward – and I was able to go forward and provide that. “It’s been a wicked year. Coming into the season, you sort of knew we had the make-up to have a strong team. But then it was just we had to get to work,” he said.“It makes that feeling of playing AFL football a little bit more real knowing that it’s sort of right there in Tasmania.”
“So seeing a successful Tasmanian team that’s up and running would be super and awesome for the state and I think it’d make a lot of Tasmanians very happy. “For me personally, it’s always been reality that if I wanted to play AFL football, I’d have move away at some point.
“It’s been good. You hear some stories from people about a few curveballs and what-not, but I’ve been pretty lucky,” he said.“I’m sure I’ll still get some things that’ll stump me a little bit, but I think the best thing for a kid like myself is just to be honest and that’s all they can really ask for.
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕
Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕
Source: theage | Read more ⮕
Source: theage | Read more ⮕