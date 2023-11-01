Federal Reserve holds rates steady, acknowledges economy is ‘strong’

“Economic activity expanded at a strong pace in the third quarter,” the US central bank said in a policy statement after a two-day meeting in which officials unanimously agreed to leave the benchmark overnight interest rate in the 5.25 per cent-5.50 per cent range where it has been since July.The language marked an upgrade to the “solid pace” of activity the Fed saw as of its September meeting, and followed on recent data that showed US gross domestic product grew at a 4.

Though markets think the Fed may be done raising its policy rate, with financial conditions tightening on their own through higher market-based interest rates, data pointing to a stronger-than-expected economy and labour market have kept the prospect of another hike on the table.

The Fed’s latest statement noted that with job gains still “strong” and inflation still “elevated”, the central bank continues to consider “the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate to return inflation to 2 per cent over time”.Fed chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 5.30am AEDT to elaborate on the statement and an economic outlook that, so far, has defied expectations of an imminent slowdown.

His words may take on particular importance to investors trying to divine whether the Fed still plans to raise rates again, as a majority of its officials indicated in a September round of economic projections.

The policy statement itself has become increasingly spare as officials have become less certain about their next move, balancing a sluggish but continuing fall in inflation against a sense the economy is likely to slow in coming months, and concern that pushing too much harder with rate increases could cause it to slow more than needed.

