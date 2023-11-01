Federal Reserve holds interest rates as Stanley Druckenmiller says Wall Street investors still don’t understand the trouble ahead for the US economy

Stanley Druckenmiller, who managed money for George Soros for more than a decade, has been predicting a hard landing for the US economy for some time.Powell said all the usual things about fighting the good fight on inflation on Wednesday night (Thursday AEDT), after the Fed’s Open Market committee left rates at 5.5 per cent – a 22-year high – for the second straight meeting.

“It’s fair to say that’s the question we’re asking is ‘should we hike more?’” Powell said at the post-decision press conference, declaring rate cuts are not in the Fed’s thinking. But there were also hints that the Fed is seeing the lagged effects of higher rates start to hit the economy, particularly in areas such as housing, where mortgage rates have climbed to generational highs of 8 per cent. Powell said the lagged effects in housing “could be quite significant”.Other signs of economic sluggishness were evident on Wednesday night. The Atlanta Fed slashed its GDP ‘nowcast’ estimate for the December quarter from 2.3 per cent to 1.

But for Druckenmiller, who spoke on CNBC ahead of the rates decision, this reaction looks out of kilter with the dangerous investment world he’s seeing. What most worries the veteran, who ran money for George Soros for a decade and is said to have made more than a 30 per cent gross return for 30 years until he closed his firm Duquesne Capital to outside capital in 2010, is the sheer size of America’s debt, which he believes will keep interest rates high and will ultimately force governments to slash spending.

