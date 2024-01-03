Federal MPs Ejected from Question Time for Rowdy Behaviour

Federal MPs have been booted 118 times from parliamentary question time for rowdy behaviour since Anthony Albanese’s election as prime minister, new data shows, as the major delay of a powerful new body to combat more serious types of misconduct has sparked the ire of crossbenchers.

The roll call of the ejected shows that parliament has not become more respectful under Albanese, while plans to introduce an independent commission to police parliamentary standards, a Labor commitment, have been delayed until at least October. Deputy Opposition Leader Sussan Ley leaving the chamber last year after being ejected during question time.The overwhelming majority of those ejected from the House of Representatives – 83 per cent – were from the opposition. This included the two MPs kicked out of question time most often at 15 times each – Coalition spokesman for social services Michael Sukkar and Liberal backbencher Tony Pasi





