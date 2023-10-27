Federal MP supports flying the Palestinian flag, says people have the right to grieve Gaza deaths

Israeli communities in Sydney and Melbourne have also continued their calls for those held hostage by Hamas, to be returned home.

Recommendation for a 'complete prohibition' for use of silicosis as Safe Work Australia determines danger is unacceptableDischarge of bus driver's killer 'not satisfactory' for family of man burned alive in Brisbane bus seven years agoBody found following manhunt over suspected school murderRBA Governor's warning as odds shorten on Cup day rate hikePolice hunt for killer after death of female staff member of Sydney's St Andrew's Cathedral SchoolAustralian Prime...

Read more:

SBSNews »

Tony Burke supports flying Palestinian flag, cautions against ‘competitive grief’The third federal minister to speak out publicly about Palestinian Australians says ‘we can’t have a situation where we only formally acknowledge particular deaths’. Read more ⮕

Tony Burke supports flying Palestinian flag, cautions against ‘competitive grief’The third federal minister to speak out publicly about Palestinian Australians says ‘we can’t have a situation where we only formally acknowledge particular deaths’. Read more ⮕

Tony Burke supports flying Palestinian flag, cautions against ‘competitive grief’The third federal minister to speak out publicly about Palestinian Australians says ‘we can’t have a situation where we only formally acknowledge particular deaths’. Read more ⮕

Latest Israel-Gaza updates: Palestinian deaths estimated at over 6,000, UN shelters overflowingAn estimated 756 Palestinians have died in Israeli strikes in the past 24 hours, the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says. Here are the latest Israel-Gaza updates. Read more ⮕

‘I’m very proud’: Tony Burke backs council’s decision to fly Palestinian flagEmployment Minister Tony Burke has thrown his support behind the decision of a council in his electorate of Watson to raise the Palestinian flag until a ceasefire is declared in the war-torn Middle East. Read more ⮕

What is UNRWA and what has it said about fuel deliveries to Gaza?The UN agency for Palestinian refugees provides humanitarian resources in the Gaza Strip Read more ⮕