Federal funding for Victoria's Suburban Rail Loop project referred to Auditor General

The federal government's contribution to Victoria's controversial Suburban Rail Loop project has been referred to the Auditor General, accusing the Albanese government of "signing a blank cheque" for a project that "just doesn’t stack up”.The Auditor General has been asked to conduct a probe into federal funding for the Victorian government’s controversial Suburban Rail Loop.

The multi-stage project will see an underground train line stretching from Cheltenham to Box Hill, and eventually to Werribee The Albanese government has pledged $2.2 billion for the first section of the multi-stage project, which will see an underground train line stretching from Cheltenham to Box Hill, and eventually to Werribee. However shadow infrastructure minister Bridget McKenzie has referred the funding to the Auditor General, accusing the Albanese government of “signing a blank cheque” for a Victorian Labor government project that “just doesn’t stack up





