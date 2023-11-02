Federal Court orders Santos to halt Barossa project gas pipeline construction hours before works due to begin

It means Santos must immediately pause installation of its proposed 263-kilometre pipeline until at least 5pm on November 13, when the matter will return to court.Lawyers for Jikilaruwu traditional owner Simon Munkara argued via videolink to the Federal Court in Darwin this week that Santos should halt construction of its gas pipeline until Australia's offshore gas regulator examined fresh evidence about cultural heritage risks posed by the pipeline.

That's because the new risks identified by the expert report had not been accounted for in Santos's current environment plan and assessed by the National Offshore Petroleum Safety Management Authority (NOPSEMA), they told the court.

On Thursday morning, Justice Natalie Charlesworth granted Mr Munkara's application for a short-term injunction. "The claim for injunctive relief is made at the eleventh hour — a circumstance that increases the losses that may be suffered by Santos as a result of the order sought," she said.

"Santos will assess any impact on the schedule and cost of the Barossa Gas Project if the injunction is extended beyond 13 November 2023 and will update the market accordingly," the statement read.

