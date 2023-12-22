Federal Court orders Google to reveal identity of YouTube account uploader

When Federal Court judge Michael Lee this week sternly ordered tech giant Google to reveal who was behind the YouTube account unlawfully uploading videos of the Bruce Lehrmann defamation trial, the judge may not have realised that efforts were already under way to unmask an online troll with a habit of attacking women who have made sexual assault allegations.

The reason for Lee’s ire was the fact that this shadowy and prolific internet poster was allegedly in breach of a Federal Court prohibition on rebroadcasting its YouTube livestream of the Lehrmann case, conduct which could amount to contempt of court.But the man behind the videos is no stranger to causing offence while staying in the shadows, thanks to the cloak of anonymity provided by his use of fake email addresses and online aliases such as “Todd Powers” and the failure of YouTube’s owner, Google, to police his web presence. While YouTube has removed some of his videos and stopped him from monetising certain posts, dozens of his clips remain onlin





