Fear and defiance in Lebanon as the threat of new war opens old wounds

Safaa Ali Fayad, who was displaced from south Lebanon, waits in a classroom where she is living with her husband and three children. The school has been converted into a shelter amid fears the Israel-Hamas war will spill into Lebanon.Safaa Ali Fayad, who was displaced from south Lebanon, waits in a classroom where she is living with her husband and three children. The school has been converted into a shelter amid fears the Israel-Hamas war will spill into Lebanon.
Children light candles during a solidarity vigil at the Ramlet al-Bayda beach in Beirut on 22 October, in memory of the Lebanese journalist Issam Abdallah, who was killed while filming in Israel.. Hezbollah fighters have fired a number of rockets at Israeli military positions and settlements, while Israel has fired missiles and sent armed drones to target Hezbollah fighters. The group says 40 people have died in the past two weeks.
With Syria shattered by its own civil war and the rents being charged in “safe” areas doubling in the past week, it’s hard for people in Dhahiye to evacuate their families to places perceived as safer in case of a new war. Many cannot afford to move; the Lebanese economy is in shreds and the cost of living has soared. headtopics.com
In 2006, much of his home village was destroyed, including the house that he and his brother were building. He says it was thanks to those who died that a lot has changed in southern Lebanon. “Before 2006, Israel had a free hand in the south. We used to say they could occupy five villages with a single military music band. The war changed that. It’s because of that war and the resistance that we can now stand tall in our villages.
“Now he is a member of the resistance himself. He fought the Takfiris in Syria. He is in the south now,” says Abu Qassem. The impact of another conflict on the economy is incomprehensible. The collapse of the Lebanese pound has already driven government employees to take second or a third jobs to survive. Stockpiling food or other necessities is a luxury a few can afford. headtopics.com