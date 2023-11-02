Fatal RBA move that doomed us all

RBA Governor Michele Bullock was former Governor Philip Lowe’s right hand woman. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Martin OllmanSuspicions of a political appointment intensified after Governor Bullock’s first speech.
The governor inexplicably sought to argue that Aussie renters are better off after the last 12 months of paralysing rental inflation. She could only do so by systemically underestimating their costs using the Household Expenditure Measure (HEM), a poverty line measure used by banks to maximise mortgage sizes.
Bullock also should have acknowledged that renter’s rising incomes resulted from taking on second jobs to pay the rent.Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia Michele Bullock told renters they were better off in her first speech. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Martin OllmanThe smouldering suspicions of political interference at the RBA were ignited for markets after a sequence of events last week.Treasurer Jim Chalmers responded that the CPI was immaterial to the inflation outlook.
Finally, Michele Bullock appeared before the Senate Economics Legislation Committee where she seemed to abandon the bank’s days-old hawkish rhetoric. Governor Michele Bullock appears before Senate estimates at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Martin OllmanTreasurer Chalmers is yet to appoint her deputy, depriving the governor of moral and institutional support.The result is that markets have materially cut the prospect of further interest rate increases even though the inflation data has gotten materially worse than the RBAs forecasts.This is the ultimate irony of Treasurer Chamler’s gambit.
