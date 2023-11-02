Fatal RBA move that doomed us all

RBA Governor Michele Bullock was former Governor Philip Lowe’s right hand woman. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Martin OllmanSuspicions of a political appointment intensified after Governor Bullock’s first speech.

The governor inexplicably sought to argue that Aussie renters are better off after the last 12 months of paralysing rental inflation. She could only do so by systemically underestimating their costs using the Household Expenditure Measure (HEM), a poverty line measure used by banks to maximise mortgage sizes.

Bullock also should have acknowledged that renter’s rising incomes resulted from taking on second jobs to pay the rent.Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia Michele Bullock told renters they were better off in her first speech. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Martin OllmanThe smouldering suspicions of political interference at the RBA were ignited for markets after a sequence of events last week.Treasurer Jim Chalmers responded that the CPI was immaterial to the inflation outlook.

Finally, Michele Bullock appeared before the Senate Economics Legislation Committee where she seemed to abandon the bank’s days-old hawkish rhetoric. Governor Michele Bullock appears before Senate estimates at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Martin OllmanTreasurer Chalmers is yet to appoint her deputy, depriving the governor of moral and institutional support.The result is that markets have materially cut the prospect of further interest rate increases even though the inflation data has gotten materially worse than the RBAs forecasts.This is the ultimate irony of Treasurer Chamler’s gambit.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWSAUST: ‘No historical precedent’: RBA warns on global risk to interest ratesReserve Bank Assistant Governor Brad Jones has warned there is 'no historical precedent' to guide the RBA's response to present 'shocks,' as Australia looks set to face more volatility in interest rates.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: RBA: Economists call at least one rate rise, push back first rate cut dateThirty-three out of 35 economists polled expect a Cup Day rate rise, and nine predict the RBA cash rate peaks at 4.6 per cent.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: IMF backs further interest rate rises from the RBAThe International Monetary Fund has backed the potential decision of the Reserve Bank to raise interest rates again. Sky News business reporter Edward Boyd says the IMF released a “pretty significant” statement in which they revealed growth targets for Australia’s economy heading into 2024.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: IMF urges RBA on rates; Protect Gaza civilians: PM; EY’s tax scandalRead everything that’s happened in the news so far today.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: RBA Governor playing cards ‘close to her chest’ as she refuses to hint at rate riseRBA Governor Michele Bullock has been playing her cards pretty close to her chest concerning the bank’s decision on whether to raise interest rates again. “She didn’t want to give away what the Reserve Bank were thinking in regards to the cash rate next week,” Sky News business reporter Edward Boyd.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: IMF issues dire inflation warning ahead of RBA rate decisionThe International Monetary Fund has called on the Reserve Bank to beef up its plan to tackle inflation ahead of this month’s interest rate decision.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕