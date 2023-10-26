Fashion designer transforms Year 12 students' school uniforms into eye-catching Schoolies outfits

When her daughter finished year 12 a decade ago, fashion designer Jacky Ayres offered to rework her and her friends' uniforms into something a little more fashionable for the annual Schoolies Festival in South Australia's Victor Harbor.

"At that stage they were cutting their uniforms in half and drawing on them in puff paint and getting everyone to sign them," said Jacky, who's based in nearby Port Elliot."By the time my second daughter came through it evolved into putting waistbands on and making a proper outfit.

Her clients were originally mainly from the three local high schools in the area but now most of her business comes from Adelaide. She expects to do about 90 alterations this year, spending about an average of about three hours on each."Some of them are very worn out and they've got holes in them and paint stains but that's all part of the story," Jacky said. headtopics.com

"That's why you have your uniform transformed. You remember that paint stain that you put on there or the rip that you made on the playground or whatever."Jacky said it was always a thrill seeing her designs being worn by her clients and it was an "absolute joy" to see the Schoolies having fun as they celebrated the end of school or muck-up days."We put our ideas together or they come to me with an idea.

