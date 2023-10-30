Farmers up in arms over 30cm grass law

South Gippsland shire’s draft regulations to preserve the region’s amenity and reduce fire risk limits grass height to 30cm, along with prohibiting unsightly assets on private properties such as scrap metal, unused vehicles or other rubbish.

“I’m quite certain that when it comes to council actually making any decisions that they’re not going to stop all of the farmers from making hay and silage,” VFF president and South Gippsland farmer Emma Germano said.

South Gippsland takes in farmland south of Melbourne through to the coast off the Bass Strait. Picture: South Gippsland shire council.South Gippsland Mayor and farmer Nathan Hester said he expected the wording to be changed and “clarified” before the council voted on the new law in March 2024.“Agriculture and farming is our biggest industry by far.” headtopics.com

In a “Your Questions Answered” document on the proposed changes, updated on October 27, the council states unequivocally that the draft rule relating to “excessive vegetation, including grass exceeding 300mm in height” will not impact normal farming practices such as growing hay or fodder.

Mr Hester said several councillors were farmers or from farming families and it was “completely inaccurate” to say they were out of tune with the region’s agricultural base.Country Fire Authority chief officer Jason Heffernan said he was encouraged to see councils taking a “proactive approach” to fire safety and wanted to understand the full details of South Gippsland’s proposal. headtopics.com

