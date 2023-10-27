Farmers and mining groups pushing back against Labor’s net zero approach

The Australian’s Environment Editor Graham Lloyd says the National Farmers Federation is no longer happy to walk along with the Albanese government’s net zero approach.

According to Mr Lloyd the NFF and mining lobby groups are now pushing back against the Labor’s green agenda. “Suddenly they’ve lifted their head and discovered that they’ve really lost touch with their membership,” he told Sky News host Peta Credlin.

"Live sheep exports being banned, there's all sorts of other issues with industrial relations, the net zero transition with transmission lines and other things.

