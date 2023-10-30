Farmer-owned Casino Food Co-op delivers $11m loss on back of record cattle prices

While beef producers with Australia's largest meat cooperative enjoyed record prices last year, it resulted in a massive hit to the processing business.CEO Simon Stahl says record cattle prices were a key factor for the processor's lossThe Casino Food Co-op in northern NSW, formerly the Northern Co-operative Meat Company, has reported a $11m loss in the 2022-23 financial year to its members, up from a $7.91 million loss last year.

"We had forecast at last year's AGM that these last 12 months would be tough trading with record cattle prices and that's how it turned out," he said.The record cattle prices were driven by lack of cattle supply due to strong producer demand for restocker animals since 2020 following the last drought."So when we lost 1,000 cattle we just didn't have cattle that we could find to replace them, and that has continued for the last couple of years," he said.

"The herd's got up to 29 million, which would be as high as it's been in 30 or 40 years, from a low of 24 million," Mr Stahl said. "At the same time meat prices across the globe were dropping quite substantially, and it wasn't until about May-June until we saw some profitability come back into processing," he said.Another of the contributing factors was the supply chain costs rising over the 12-month period across all aspects of the business. headtopics.com

"Then the shoes on the other foot — when supply becomes too plentiful the abattoirs start to make some money."

