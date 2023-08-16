Farm Boy with Down Syndrome Becomes Athletics Record Holder

Sam Le Feuvre, a farm boy with Down syndrome, found a way to connect with peers by pursuing his passion for running. His mother, Theresa, wanted him to engage with the outside world and found a solution in competitive athletics. Now, Sam is an athletics record holder and has represented his country internationally.





