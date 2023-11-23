Far-Right Party Set to Win Big in Dutch Elections

According to a near complete count of the vote, the far-right Party for Freedom, led by Geert Wilders, is set to win 37 seats in the Dutch parliament. This marks a significant shift to the far right for a country once known for its tolerance. Wilders may become the first far-right prime minister of the Netherlands.





Far-right party of Geert Wilders wins Dutch electionAlthough Geert Wilders, known as the 'Dutch Trump', appeared to have triumphed in the polls, it is not clear if he will be able to garner the necessary support for a broad enough coalition to form a workable government.

Dutch general election: Geert Wilders declares 'no party can ignore us' after exit poll puts far-right party in frontIn his first reaction to the exit poll, the PVV leader said he wanted to form a government. Shocking news from the Netherlands of election triumph for Geert Wilders… exactly what we have started to fear for European elections next year…on social media, adding: “The next year is going to be pivotal for standing up for and defending our values - in London, in Europe and across the world”.

