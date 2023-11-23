Far-right party of Geert Wilders wins Dutch election

The far-right, anti-Islam party of firebrand politician Geert Wilders has won the Dutch election, exit polls suggested Wednesday, a political earthquake that will be felt far beyond the country's borders. The PVV (Freedom Party) won 35 seats in parliament, according to the Ipsos exit poll, comfortably winning the election, with the centre-right bloc on 23 seats and a left-wing bloc on 26.

If confirmed in the final results, Wilders' victory marks a sharp lurch to the right that will be viewed with trepidation in Brussels -- the PVV has promised a referendum on Dutch membership of the European Union. "It might not be what other parties in Europe or in other countries strive for but, hey, that's democracy," the 60-year-old told reporters as he voted. Immigration was the key topic of the referendum campaign and his hardline stance, including closing the borders and deporting illegal immigrants, seemed to have resonated with Dutch voter





