Far-right figurehead Geert Wilders gains attention in the Netherlands

Another week, another new far-right figurehead. This time in the Netherlands, where Wednesday’s election brought a political shock that “catapulted Geert Wilders to the place he loves most to be: at the centre of attention”. Wilders is the leader of the anti-immigration Freedom party, “known for his distinctive platinum-blond hairstyle and his aggressive anti-Islam rhetoric”, and headed for power after 20 years as a political outlier.

Like other far-right leaders in Europe, Wilders has praised Putin’s rule, rallying against what he calls “hysterical Russophobia” on the continent





Far-right party of Geert Wilders wins Dutch electionAlthough Geert Wilders, known as the 'Dutch Trump', appeared to have triumphed in the polls, it is not clear if he will be able to garner the necessary support for a broad enough coalition to form a workable government.

Far-Right Party Set to Win Big in Dutch ElectionsThe far-right Party for Freedom, led by Geert Wilders, is predicted to win 37 seats in the Dutch parliament, signaling a shift to the far right for the country.

Dutch general election: Geert Wilders declares 'no party can ignore us' after exit poll puts far-right party in frontIn his first reaction to the exit poll, the PVV leader said he wanted to form a government. Shocking news from the Netherlands of election triumph for Geert Wilders… exactly what we have started to fear for European elections next year…on social media, adding: “The next year is going to be pivotal for standing up for and defending our values - in London, in Europe and across the world”.

