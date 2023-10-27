Fantastic Beasts: JK Rowling franchise has been ‘parked’, director says

A scene from Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third film in the Harry Potter spin-off prequel series. Director David Yates said the franchise, which has increasingly struggled at the box office, has been ‘parked’ for now.A scene from Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third film in the Harry Potter spin-off prequel series. Director David Yates said the franchise, which has increasingly struggled at the box office, has been ‘parked’ for now.

podcast, Yates, who has directed every Wizarding World movie since 2007’s Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, said: “We’re all so proud of and when it went out into the world, we just needed to sort of stop and pause and take it easy.”

He said the third Fantastic Beasts film, which was shot early in the Covid-19 pandemic, had been a difficult undertaking."With Beasts, it's all just parked. We made those three movies, we made the last one through a pandemic, and it was enormous fun but it was tough," he said.

“We were actually filming when there wasn’t a vaccine. Thank goodness no one got sick, but we did have the most detailed protocols in place.” The Secrets of Dumbledore netted just $407m at the international box office, compared with the first film in the franchise, 2016’sThe franchise has also been dogged by controversy arising from its stars and writer.

And Ezra Miller, another of the franchise's stars, made headlines in 2022 after they were arrested multiple times; Miller eventuallyYates revealed to the podcast that the franchise's five-film plan had not initially been on the cards."Jo just mentioned it spontaneously, at a press screening once. We were presenting some clips of FB1 . We'd all signed up for FB1, very enthusiastically. And Jo, bless her, came on … and Jo said, 'Oh, by the way, there's five of them.

“I’m sure at some point we may well be back, who can tell, we haven’t got any in-depth conversations at the moment.”

