Fancy fungi business Dead Wood Mushrooms a surprise side-hustle hit for electrician Reece Villier

Reece Villier and his family never expected to be running a successful mushroom-growing business when they moved to the southern forests of Western Australia for a tree change.An interest in soil mycology and access to a sealed cool room helped him get startedAlong with his wife Erin, the qualified electrician walked away from taking over his parent's contracting business in the Mid West in search of a quieter place to raise their children.

"We've only been going since July and started off doing about 2 kilos a week in a grow tent," Mr Villier said. "He gave us a grow bag one day with lion's mane mushrooms and that opened my eyes to the whole mycelium world," Mr Villier said.

The farm where Mr Villier and his family live features a small abattoir building that was shut down in the early 2000s. "We're starting to outgrow the space a little bit, which is good for us but means we will want to find somewhere else eventually.""I think every mushroom grower fails at the start, which we did," Mr Villier said. headtopics.com