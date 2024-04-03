Family shares last photo of aid worker killed in Gaza

The family of an aid worker who was killed in central Gaza have shared the last photo she sent to them. Lalzawmi “Zomi” Frankcom, 43, was one of seven aid workers killed during an Israeli air strike while leaving the Deir al-Balah warehouse on Monday. The Melbourne-born aid worker was volunteering with World Central Kitchen and had just unloaded more than 100 tons of humanitarian food aid, when the rockets hit.

Her death was confirmed by Anthony Albanese on Tuesday morning, with the Prime Minister demanding “accountability” from the Israeli government. The Melbourne-born woman had been delivering lifesaving meals to civilians in Gaza. Picture: FacebookMs Frankcom’s family in Australia broke their silence later that evening, saying they are “reeling from the shock” after learning of her death. “We are deeply mourning the news that our brave and beloved Zomi has been killed doing the work she loves delivering food to the people of Gaza,” the family said in a statemen

