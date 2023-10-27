Family pay tribute to Lillie James as body found in manhunt over school death

Police have found a body in their search for a man who has been missing since the killing of a young private school colleague. Lilie James, 21, who worked as a water polo coach at St Andrew's Cathedral School, was found dead inside the gymnasium toilets at the school in Sydney's city centre just before midnight on Wednesday. James' family said in a statement on Friday they are "devastated and heartbroken" by the loss.

Surf lifesavers on jet skis were earlier seen trawling the nearby shoreline while police rescue personnel abseiled down the sheer cliffs to reach the rocks below. The body has not been confirmed as belonging to the man wanted for questioning. Detectives previously said they were looking at the possibility the man had taken his own life. Items linked to James' killing were found on Thursday at the same reserve.

