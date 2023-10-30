Family of Shani Louk, who was caught up in Hamas rampage, confirm she is dead

A young Israeli-German woman whose fate became indelibly associated around the globe with the Hamas massacre and mass kidnapping rampage of 7 October died during the attack, her family has said.On Monday, however, Louk’s sister Adi confirmed that Shani had died, probably during the attack, after the discovery of human remains that suggested injuries that would not have been survivable.

In a post on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, the Israeli foreign ministry said Louk had experienced “unfathomable horrors”. Initially, Louk’s mother Ricarda said she believed her daughter was alive and being held in a hospital in Gaza, but informed German television on Sunday that her daughter was no longer alive.

Doctors determined that a person cannot live without the found bone and concluded that Louk could not possibly still be alive. The determination of death was conducted by the Israeli National Institute of Forensic Medicine. headtopics.com

Her mother had earlier told Germany’s Bild that she had last spoken to her daughter at the festival as gunfire rang out, losing contact when her daughter took cover in bushes.

