Family Guy Mocks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

It seems the life and lifestyle of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is “prime fodder for satire” with Family Guy being the latest cartoon to mock the Sussexes, says Sky News host Caroline Di Russo.

"In their continuous drive for publicity, or the 'world privacy tour' as it has become known, they have instead wound up in the firing line," she said. "Perhaps it was a risk and reward strategy that didn't quite hit flush. Or maybe it is just a total lack of self awareness – in any event, it has provided hours of amusement for the rest of us."

Ms Di Russo drew a comparison with the Royal family, which “prides itself on service to the community carried out in an elegant and subtle way”. "This week King Charles hosted members of a Palestinian charity at Buckingham Palace in the wake of the Israel/Gaza conflict.“However, the brashness of the Sussexes, and the brandishing of titles, continues to provide a very stark contrast.” headtopics.com