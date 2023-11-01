Family fears jailed democracy advocate could die in Chinese prison

"The authorities told him that there is a kidney cyst growing on his kidneys, as big as ten centimetres.”They say he's been subjected to more than 300 interrogations in more than eighteen months- including six months of intense torture.

They claim he has been deprived of sleep, and had his wrists and ankles strapped to a chair for days at a time until he is unable to walk.They are requesting Mr Albanese do everything in his power to save Dr Yang's life and return him immediately to his family and freedom in Australia.

They say he's at risk of dying from medical neglect, quoting a recent consular report into his condition. The report says Dr Yang has collapsed several times and has complained of being sick and weak with his condition reportedly declining rapidly in the past four weeks."I have received the letter, and I have responded to the family this morning. And I raised Dr Yang's case before when I met with President Xi.""We share the concerns and distress of Dr Yang's family about Dr Yang's condition, and his continued detention.

The release of Australian journalists Cheng Lei last month gave Dr Yang's family hope- but his case is far more complex.Chongyi Feng says it's not a matter of law anymore, but rather, one of morals and goodwill.

"There is no legal obstacle whatsoever for the Chinese government to release Dr Yang Hengjun. It purely depends on the political will of the Chinese leaders."

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWSAUST: Australian Prime Minister speaks with Israeli Prime Minister about Gaza operationAustralian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has had a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the IDF's operation in the Gaza Strip.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Family of detained Aussie writer hoping for 'miracle' ahead of Prime Minister's visit to ChinaA﻿nthony Albanese indicated today he will keep pressing China over the detention of Yang Hengjun when he visits Beijing.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Former Labor minister criticizes delay in Prime Minister's trip to ChinaFormer Labor minister Graham Richardson expresses his opinion that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's trip to China has been delayed for too long. He acknowledges the importance of China as Australia's biggest trading partner but also highlights the tensions between the two countries in terms of military exercises.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Prime Minister Albanese Raises Detained Dr Yang Hengjun's Case with Chinese OfficialsPrime Minister Anthony Albanese claims he has raised the case of Dr Yang Hengjun to Chinese officials on multiple occasions. Dr Yang has been detained in a Chinese prison for several years and there are reports his health has been deteriorating of late.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Hamas releases video of three Israeli hostages in bid to pressure Prime Minister Benjamin NetanyahuT﻿hey made an emotional plea to the Israeli Prime Minister to secure their freedom.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: Israeli Prime Minister Rejects Ceasefire as Troops Escalate Ground Invasion in GazaIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces that his country will not agree to a ceasefire in the Gaza strip as troops intensify their ground invasion. The military assault on Gaza is entering its third phase, with tanks entering the region. Meanwhile, the death toll in the Israel-Hamas war rises to 8,306 in Gaza and 1,400 in Israel.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕