Family buys into exclusive Camberwell estate for $4m at auction

South Melbourne locals bought a double-fronted, two-storey home for $3.3 million.Two young families battled for a four-bedroom Victorian house in a tightly held part of Camberwell that sold at auction on Saturday for $4.085 million.is in the coveted Tara estate in Camberwell. Jellis Craig Boroondara partner Peter Vigano said it was the most exclusive estate in the suburb.

The interstate buyers had been searching for a Melbourne property for a while, said Vigano. “They will probably look to update and renovate as money and time affords, but not immediately. They’ll look to move in and enjoy it,” he said.

The auction started with a vendor bid of $2.9 million before one party made a bid of $2.95 million. All bids that followed were $25,000 increments. “It’s a really charming property in a beautiful area of South Melbourne, and it’s quite unique because of its double-front, double-storey,” said Bruce. headtopics.com

“The reason these investors bought MacFarland Street is because it’s a blue-chip, period home in the city.”Bidding opened at $1.1 million and the auction soon met its reserve price of $1.175 million.

Making a difference: the Melbourne medical family that operates togetherThousands of people die or suffer life-altering injuries every year as a result of cancer going untreated in the Asia Pacific. Read more ⮕

Palestine flags held up in Melbourne CBD sparks outrageCrowds have gathered in Melbourne’s city to mourn Palestinians killed in the Middle East conflict but many people in the community are criticising the decision to hoist up Palestine's flag. Nine Palestinian flags were held up at Federation Square on Friday night which enraged Melbourne’s Jewish community and other Pro Israel groups. Read more ⮕

Popular new Melbourne restaurant gutted by fire just three weeks after it openedThe owner of an upmarket restaurant in Melbourne has broken down after a fire destroyed his venue just three weeks after it opened. Read more ⮕

Collins class sub: Kangaroos thump Kiwis in MelbourneComing off the bench, Lindsay Collins was the unlikely hero after bagging two tries against New Zealand, but it wasn’t all good news for Australia at AAMI Park. Read more ⮕

Collins class sub: Kangaroos thump Kiwis in MelbourneComing off the bench, Lindsay Collins was the unlikely hero after bagging two tries against New Zealand, but it wasn’t all good news for Australia at AAMI Park. Read more ⮕

Melbourne Cup order of entry: Outsiders preparing for last chance saloon as final field takes shapeHorseracing: In a thrilling finish with just over a half a length separating the top six horses, veteran stayer Amade was able to prevail in the Geelong. Read more ⮕