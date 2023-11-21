Families of teenagers killed in car crash confront driver in court

The families of five teenagers killed in a horrific car crash south west of Sydney last year have faced the driver responsible for the fatal tragedy, telling a court of their immeasurable pain. Best friends Lily Van De Putte, Gabby McLennan, Summer Williams, all aged 14, Tyrese Bechard, 15, and 16-year-old Antonio Desisto all died in the crash on East Parade, Buxton, on September 6, 2022.

Tyrell Edwards, 20, was behind the wheel of the speeding Nissan Navara when it crashed into two trees and split into pieces. The P-plater, the sole survivor of the crash, has pleaded guilty to five counts of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death. He faced an emotionally charged sentencing hearing before the NSW District Court in Campbelltown on Tuesday, where the families of the victims delivered impact statements. All family members who delivered their statements told Judge Christopher O’Brien of their grief and trauma, with some slamming Edwards - who was travelling at up to 147km/h before the crash - for his “careless and avoidable act of stupidity





7NewsAustralia » / 🏆 23. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘I became his property’: Lewis Edwards’ victims speak of deep traumaFamilies talk of devastation at not being able to protect children from abuse of serving police officer

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Daylesford crash victims identified as two families as they are mourned at community vigil7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 23. / 21 Read more »

Two families caught up in pub crash tragedyTwo families have been caught up in a horror crash in regional Victoria that has been described as an “absolute tragedy”.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 8. / 76,7 Read more »

Two families caught up in pub crash tragedyTwo families have been caught up in a horror crash in regional Victoria that has been described as an “absolute tragedy”.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 8. / 76,7 Read more »

The best thing about holidaying with other families can also be the worstOne of the many benefits of group holidays is that if you forget something, or break it, or soak it in red wine, you won’t be on your own – but not every kind of sharing brings delight

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

LGT Crestone looks to nab nation’s richest families and family offices from UBS, Credit SuisseLGT Crestone is on the hunt for someone to cover family office clients, and is planning to offer mansion mortgages to snare a larger share of Australia’s wealthy.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »