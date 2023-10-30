Families of Hostages in Israel Demand More Action from Authorities

More than three weeks after shock cross-border attacks on Israeli kibbutz communities, towns and army bases near the Gaza border, the fearful families feel they are only just starting to be taken seriously by the authorities.

"The president told us very clearly that bringing out our beloved ones is a top aim of Israel now," said Levy, whose wife is waiting for news of five relatives seized at the Nir Oz kibbutz."There is a tremendous intelligence and operational effort that history has not seen before, all to obtain any possible information," government hostage envoy Gal Hirsch told the meeting, according to the families.

The Israeli military says it has confirmed that at least 239 hostages, including toddlers and elderly people, were seized on October 7.Israel says that 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the Hamas attacks that set off the war. headtopics.com

The relatives of the hostages said no open calls for a ceasefire or prisoner release were made at the meeting."There are different opinions but we are all one big family, we have a common goal," said Maya Shoshany, whose father David Moshe was killed at Nir Oz.

Levy said the Israeli army was"strong enough to overcome the contradiction between the military aims and the humanitarian". But Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told some relatives Sunday that Hamas was playing"psychological games" and that the military campaign would help end the captive crisis.When asked about the Hamas demands, Ifat Kalderon, whose cousin is a hostage, said at another meeting on Saturday:"Take them, we don't need them (the Palestinian prisoners) here." headtopics.com

