Families Call for More Funding to Find Treatments for Rare Childhood Cancer

Families and medical experts are calling on the Federal Government to commit more funding to find treatments for a rare and aggressive childhood cancer that kills about 20 Australian kids every year. Diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) is a tumour that develops in a part of the brain that controls important body functions such as heartbeat, breathing, sleeping, balance and bladder control.

Some of the symptoms include difficulties with balance and swallowing, headaches and odd eye movements. Adelaide boy Samuel Scully, 7, was diagnosed with the cancer in January this year after his mother noticed his speech was slurred. “He’d lost his two bottom teeth at the same time, so I just kind of put it down to that,” Scully’s mother, Alison Harrison, said. “He also had a fall at school, so I thought maybe he had a concussion.” Scully was rushed to the emergency department and within a few hours, brain scans showed he had a tumour the size of a peach that had no cure. “I think every single person on that floor of the Women’s and Children’s Hospital heard me screaming .





