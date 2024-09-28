Fagan's Lions Conquer Adversity to Clinch Premiership Glory

For the past two years, Lions helmsman Chris Fagan has battled through adversity, heartbreak and scrutiny regarding his calibre as a leading AFL coach.“I’ve had a terrific football club that have got around me, and they know the person that I am, and they never had any doubt in me – and neither did the players,” Fagan said.“I’ve had a great family as well, and a good batch of friends.

Brisbane started the season with two wins from their opening seven games, while rumblings of an internal rift following an off-season trip to Las Vegas only heightened pressure on the club.And with a cohort of young stars stepping up to the plate in the injury absence of Keidean Coleman, Tom Doedee, Lincoln McCarthy and Darcy Gardiner, that trust would prove crucial.

But to achieve their ultimate goal, the Lions would have to navigate a path only the Western Bulldogs had in the top-eight finals era – winning the flag from outside the top four. Those experiences culminated in their emphatic grand final job, and according to Brisbane defender Brandon Starcevich, were heavily leaned on in the build up to the decider.

