Italian soccer World Cup winner Fabio Grosso suffered a bloody head injury as his Lyon team bus came under attack from fans throwing projectiles before a French Ligue 1 clash in Marseille.

Grosso was left bloodied by shards of glass and needed medical treatment with his face heavily bleeding. "It was quite a shocking scene. He's still not in good shape. He clearly could not coach. I couldn't even have a conversation with him."He was bandaged and had a great deal of physical injury but in trying to have a conversation with him it looked like he had a concussion ."

Textor said Lyon was "ready to play" but as the situation wore on, they supported the officials' decision to call it off, which sparked angry scenes from fans at the ground."The club wishes a speedy recovery to Lyon coach Fabio Grosso and strongly condemns this violent behaviour, which has no place in the world of football and in society," the statement read.ABC Sport Daily is your daily sports conversation. headtopics.com

Grosso replaced Laurent Blanc as Lyon coach in September, but the team is still winless after nine matches. Marseille's statement said it backed the decision to postpone the match and was hoping to help reschedule the game "as soon as possible".

