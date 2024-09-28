F45 Training Franchisees Struggling Due To Cost-Of-Living Crisis And Lack Of Innovation

The cost-of-living crisis and an inability to innovate in the same way as an independent brand are behind the F45 Training crisis currently impacting franchisees, an expert has told 7NEWS.com.au. F45 Training offers 45-minute high-interval circuit training exercises through independently owned and operated “studios”. At least 20 locations in Australia have closed in recent years, including at least 10 this year alone.

” While interest in health and fitness remains high, the cyclical nature of trends like high-intensity interval training, spin classes, pilates and more means a gym specialising in one particular workout may face uncertainty. “F45, they’ve been riding a wave of growth and interest in fitness,” Argus said. This is in part driven by social media, where people are told they can “transform their lives”, he said. “Interest’s not the problem.

F45 Training Franchises Cost Of Living Innovation Gym Industry

