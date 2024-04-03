Eyewitness Claims Third Man Present at Taylor Auerbach's Home on Night of Thai Masseuses' Visit

An eyewitness has emerged who claims he attended Taylor Auerbach’s Elizabeth Bay home on the night two Thai masseuses were called to the property. The eyewitness claims that Bruce Lehrmann was last seen disappearing into a room with one of the women. The emergence of the third man appears to be in conflict with Mr Lehrmann’s claim that the details of the night were “bizarre” and “not true”. Mr Lehrmann denies getting a massage.

that he recalled the trio arriving at Auerbach’s harbourside apartment in the early hours of Saturday, November 26, 2022.Mr Lehrmann pictured on Easter Saturday. Picture: KHAPGG/news.com.au “The last thing I saw when I left was Bruce and a woman going into a room with literally nothing in it but a piano. It was so surreal, it was like something from a David Lynch film,” he said. News.com.au understands that Uber receipts suggest the third man left at 3:19am November 26, 2022 and the masseuses were called around 1a

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



newscomauHQ / 🏆 9. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Seven producer Taylor Auerbach takes swipe at ex-political staffer Bruce LehrmannAuerbach has complained about featuring in stories about the appointment of former colleague Steve Jackson to run media affairs for NSW Police.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Bruce Lehrmann defamation case: How little-known television producer Taylor Auerbach became the star witnessFormer Spotlight producer, 32, burst into the high-profile case last month before its final act, delaying the verdict and potentially changing the outcome

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

More details emerge of Bruce Lehrmann’s boozy night with masseusesA friend of Bruce Lehrmann has backed Seven producer Taylor Auerbach’s account of a night out with Lehrmann and two Thai masseuses.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

More details emerge of Bruce Lehrmann’s boozy night with masseusesA friend of Bruce Lehrmann has backed Seven producer Taylor Auerbach’s account of a night out with Lehrmann and two Thai masseuses.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

More details emerge of Bruce Lehrmann’s boozy night with masseusesA friend of Bruce Lehrmann has backed Seven producer Taylor Auerbach’s account of a night out with Lehrmann and two Thai masseuses.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Bruce Lehrmann defamation trial: Channel Seven reimbursed Lehrmann for drugs and sex workers, court documents allegeFormer Spotlight producer Taylor Auerbach also claims, as well as $10,000 spent on Thai massages, the network was also billed for thousands in accommodation and dining expenses

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »