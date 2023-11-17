EY Fires Partner Accused of Tax Minimisation Scheme

Consulting giant EY fired an Australian partner who is being sued by the tax commissioner over an alleged tax minimisation scheme, according to a letter published by a Senate inquiry. The partner is accused of promoting a tax minimisation scheme and receiving unauthorised payments from clients. EY was aware of the allegations in June 2021 but did not fire the partner until August 2022. The partner is currently being sued by the commissioner of taxation in the federal court.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWSAUST: South African cricket coach fires up about Proteas' reputation after World Cup semi-final lossSouth Africa's dreaded record of never winning a Cricket World Cup semi-final was extended to five as the Australian s beat the Proteas in India to progress to their eighth final.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »

ABCNEWS: Exhibition of Australian Government Photographers' WorksBetween 1939 and 1996 the government hired dozens of photographers to document Australian life, now many of their works of intimate nature photography, striking architectural shots and captured everyday memories are displayed in a new exhibition.

Source: abcnews | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Australian Government Considers Protecting Whistleblowers for Gathering EvidenceThe federal government will consider whether whistleblowers should be protected for gathering evidence before disclosing possible wrongdoing, amid criticisms existing laws are not doing enough. The need for a standalone whistleblower protection authority, and a financial reward system for those coming forward, are also issues up for consideration shortly before Christmas.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Australian Public Sector Employment Numbers Revised UpwardThe Australian Bureau of Statistics has revised the number of public sector employees and their earnings upward using data from the Tax Office’s single touch payroll system.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Sharp Increase in Foreign Buyer Interest in Australian Real EstateRecent data shows a significant rise in overseas buyer interest in Australian homes since the reopening of Australia's borders. Approvals for foreign purchases have also increased by 40% in the last quarter, with Chinese buyers leading the way.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Australian shares set to open steady, oil tumbles anew Australian shares are expected to open little changed, while oil prices continue to decline due to rising US inventories and concerns about global demand. Barclays' strategists suggest that it is now the time for investors to take on risk.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »