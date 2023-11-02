EY deal with ATO as too lenient, say senators

Greens senator Barbara Pocock and Labor’s Deborah O’Neill, who are both members of parliamentary committees scrutinising the accounting and consulting industry following the PwC tax leaks scandal, said the enforceable voluntary undertaking“Let’s be clear, this is an incredibly lenient penalty that requires little more than a training program for EY staff to make sure they understand existing policies and procedures at the firm,” Ms Pocock said.

“This is the same paltry censure that was imposed on PwC in the wake of the tax leaks scandal and I’m afraid it doesn’t meet the expectations of Australian taxpayers, who I can tell you want to see much higher levels of accountability among these firms and an end to the business models and cultures that foster them.

“EY’s enforceable voluntary undertaking with the ATO is a necessary step, but will not address the culture of unethical conduct and unscrupulous profit seeking that has been exposed across the sector.”that revealed the Commissioner of Taxation is suing the ex-partner for allegedly promoting tax exploitation schemes for five years to seven clients.revealed the ex-partner claimed colleagues at EY helped draft and review documents for the schemes in question.

“EY leadership are attempting to distance themselves from the alleged actions of their former partner in relation to this matter but the full story is yet to be told. And it must be,” Ms Pocock said.“If this claim proves to be correct then there are many more questions that will need to be answered.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FINANCIALREVIEW: EY chief executive David Larocca puts the PwC spotlight on himselfThe EY chief executive expressed dismay at the PwC scandal. Then, EY outed itself as the firm behind the latest alleged tax rort.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Adelaide family of four among 20 Australians to flee Gaza via Egypt borderAdelaide family who escaped besieged enclave through Rafah as part of multinational deal say crossing border was ‘nerve-wracking’ and took several attempts

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Revealed: Firm where alleged tax exploitation scheme partner workedEY Australia has outed itself as the big four firm involved in a court case in which a former partner is fighting to keep his name secret.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: IMF urges RBA on rates; Protect Gaza civilians: PM; EY’s tax scandalRead everything that’s happened in the news so far today.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Ex-EY partner accused of ’unacceptable’ actA former big four partner has been taken to court by the tax office over allegations of promoting a tax exploitation scheme.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕