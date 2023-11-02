EY chief executive David Larocca puts the PwC spotlight on himself

The man doth protest too much. On Wednesday, EY came out of the shadows, revealing itself as the Big Four firm at the centre of a new tax scandal erupting in theat the ATO had taken legal action against a former big four partner for allegedly promoting three tax loss schemes to seven clients. The Federal Court suppressed the identity of the individual, and, initially, even the firm this tax operative worked for.

On first pass, that seems like a rather magnanimous move. Until you realise EY was going to get fingered eventually and this was more self-preservation than transparency.wrote to all the big four demanding to know whether it was them. Deloitte and KPMG replied with denials in less than a day. No one suspected PwC given it surely would have come out already. That left EY’s silence, then-enforced by the court, all but an admission.

In a press release, Larocca went on to reveal the former EY partner was sacked in August last year, for allegedly stealing $700,000 in “unauthorised financial benefits” linked to the matters in question.

We’ve all seen enough “Bad Apples”-discourse around the PwC scandal to know that accounting partners do not carry out their business in a vacuum.that others at the firm were involved in the drafting and review of documents. It allegedly went on for five full years. Did no other EY partner ever catch on to these fantastic tax loss schemes and where to find them?Then there’s Larocca’s performative anti-PwC comments in July.

