Extreme heat caused three in four weather-related hospitalisations in Australia over last decade, data shows

The report is based on administrative health and mortality datasets as well as weather data from the Bureau of Meteorology, only counting acute injuries where hospitalisation or death occurs and extreme weather is recorded as the primary cause of injury.

Swanston said the report only counted injuries directly related to weather but there are many more injuries indirectly due to extreme weather, for example from road traffic accidents, “so if anything, these data are the starting point for counting extreme weather related injuries”.

With the exception of Tasmania, extreme heat was the most common cause leading to extreme weather-related hospitalisation for all states and territories, ranging from five to 10 times as many hospitalisations as the next most common extreme weather-related cause. In Tasmania, extreme cold was the leading cause of hospitalisation.

