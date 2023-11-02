Extreme heat accounts for over 7000 injuries since 2012

Extreme heat was behind most weather-related ﻿injuries and illnesses recorded between 2012 and 2022, while bushfire-related injuries increased during El Niño, the 'Let's talk about the weather' report found.

Extreme heat caused 7104 hospitalisations and 293 deaths in the ten-year period, with about 1000 patients hospitalised for heat-related injuries and illnesses every three years.There were 9119 extreme-weather-related injuries across the decade, including bushfires, floods and freak weather events. ﻿

Over the past 30 years there has been a significant increase in the frequency and severity of extreme weather events, AIHW's Dr Heather Swanston said. The frequent and severe events included bushfires, ﻿extreme heat and cold, rain and storm-related events such as cyclones and flooding.Victoria followed with 410 cases, while New South Wales ﻿reported 348.﻿The data does not include patients who were not admitted to hospital after an emergency room visit.

"This report includes injuries that were directly attributable to weather-related events but does not include injuries that were indirectly related," the AIHW said in a statement. "For example, it doesn't include injuries from road traffic accidents that occur due to wet weather since the primary cause of injury would be recorded as 'transport'."by The Bureau of Meteorology ﻿earlier this year, bringing more heat and reduced rainfall for the rest of 2023 until February 2024.

