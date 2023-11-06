Explosions rock Gaza as Israeli troops prepare to enter

Gaza was rocked by a series of explosions and communication was cut off. Israeli troops are planning to enter Gaza City in the next 48 hours. Intense Israeli strikes were reported from the air, sea, and land. In southern Lebanon, an Israeli strike killed three girls and their grandmother. Hezbollah retaliated by firing rockets and mortars across the border.

