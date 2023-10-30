Explosions and Air Strikes Continue on Israel-Gaza Border

On a live feed of the Israel-Gaza border, the sound of explosions, jets and other aircraft is near constant. The vision of a distant Gaza City, provided by Reuters, shows a dark sky occasionally lit up by explosions, some quite large.

Palestinians in northern Gaza have reported fierce air and artillery strikes in the last few hours. Palestinian media reported Israeli air strikes had hit areas near Gaza City’s Shifa and Al-Quds hospitals, and that Palestinian militants and Israeli forces had fought in southern border areas east of Khan Younis.

Israel Gaza: Israel enters 'second stage of war' as ground forces enter Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said 'the war inside Gaza is going to be long'; Aid trucks held up by 'Israeli obstacles': Egypt.

