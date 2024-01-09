Explosion in Fort Worth, Texas Injures Nearly Two Dozen

An explosion in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday left nearly two dozen people injured and large pieces of a building littering the road in the heart of the city’s downtown area. At least 21 people were injured in the blast at the Sandman Signature Fort Worth Downtown Hotel, according to a spokesperson for MedStar, which provides emergency medical services and operates ambulances in the area.

There was one person with critical injuries, four were in serious condition and others had minor injuries, according to the spokesperson. Fire officials believe the blast was caused by “some type of gas explosion” but are still working to verify the cause, said Craig Trojacek, a spokesperson for the Fort Worth Fire Department. He said investigators were working to determine what caused the incident at the hotel – which is near both city hall and the city’s convention centre. Emergency responders had found one person who was originally unaccounted for, Trojacek said. Firefighters also rescued people who were trapped in the basement, he sai





